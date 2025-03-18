Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

