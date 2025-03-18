Independent Advisor Alliance Has $390,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

