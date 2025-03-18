Independent Advisor Alliance Has $397,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

