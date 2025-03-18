Independent Advisor Alliance Has $457,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DTM opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

