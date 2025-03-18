Independent Advisor Alliance Has $508,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $235.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

