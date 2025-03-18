Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $52,607,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $48,461,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,338,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

SLB stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

