Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $376,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

