Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $389,000 in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBI. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

