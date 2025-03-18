Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $434,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

