Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $449,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,249,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CFO opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $421.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

