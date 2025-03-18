Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $465,000 in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.10% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,670,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1,692.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 294,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.