Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $471,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

