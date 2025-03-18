Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $472,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

