Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $501,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.