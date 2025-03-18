Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on FBNC

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.