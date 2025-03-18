Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

