Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,246,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000.

BSCW opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

