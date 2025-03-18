Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

