Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.11% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,081,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.82.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.