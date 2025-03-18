Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.