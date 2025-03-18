Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 428 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Garmin were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $53,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,580.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Garmin by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 164,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,795,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.7 %

GRMN opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.86 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock worth $5,852,364 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

