Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 948 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

