Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.