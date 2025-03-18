Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

