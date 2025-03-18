Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 310 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Okta were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,877 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.40, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.