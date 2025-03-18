Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,820 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.