Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 679 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUN opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

