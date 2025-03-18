Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $390,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.19 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

