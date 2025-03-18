Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $430,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMETEK by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in AMETEK by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 142,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.67.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

