Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $435,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

