Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $444,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2,966.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $696.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

