Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $518,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 622.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $535,070,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $414,462,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

