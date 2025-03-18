Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $530,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,014,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

