Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of HYFI stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $40.14.
AB High Yield ETF Profile
The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB High Yield ETF
- What is a support level?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.