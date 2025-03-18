Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYFI stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $40.14.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.