Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

