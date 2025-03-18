Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,324,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

