Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,099,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

