Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

