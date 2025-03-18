Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ VSMV opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
