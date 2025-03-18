Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

CP stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.