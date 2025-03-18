Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EG opened at $365.35 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.12.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

