IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after buying an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $32,060,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of IONQ opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

