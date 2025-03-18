Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $457.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $536.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.94.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.