Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Purchases 8,764 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 4,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 46,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,359,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. DZ Bank downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

