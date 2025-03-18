Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

