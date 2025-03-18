Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13,817.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

