Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

