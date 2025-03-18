Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

