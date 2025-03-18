NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NMI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

