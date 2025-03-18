Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

